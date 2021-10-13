Turkey confirms 31,248 daily COVID-19 cases
30,331 people have been cured of coronavirus in Turkey over the past day, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 236 to 66 210.
According to the report, 361,164 people were tested for coronavirus infection in the country, and 31,248 new cases were registered.
