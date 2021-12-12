Turkey confirms 19,255 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Saturday reported 19,255 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 9,022,223, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 191 to 78,969, while 23,180 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 349,221 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.