Closure of Istanbul Airport extended
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26
Trend:
The closure of Istanbul Airport has been extended until 11:00 local time (12:00 Baku time) on Wednesday, Turkey's Directorate General Of Civil Aviation said on Twitter, Trend reports.
"NOTAM issued (notice - ed.) on continued closure of runways 16L/34R, 17L/35R, 17R/35L and 16R/34L of Istanbul Airport until 11:00 26 January 2022 (local time)," Directorate General Of Civil Aviation said.
One runway (18/36) is open and only priority flights are accepted.
