Turkish Cabinet of Ministers to hold meeting on events in Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Ankara city will host a meeting of the Turkish Cabinet of Ministers chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Feb. 28, Trend reports.

The meeting participants will discuss the latest events in Ukraine, comprehensively assess the possible impact of the regional situation on Turkey.

The possible steps, including mediation, will also be discussed to end hostilities on the Ukrainian territory.