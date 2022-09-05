Türkiye does not see other countries as rivals in Africa, FM says

Türkiye does not see other countries as rivals in Africa or other parts of the world and is eager to cooperate with everyone, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said in a joint news conference with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna in the capital Ankara on Monday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Noting that Türkiye sees Africa as an equal partner, the top Turkish diplomat said Ankara could provide assistance to Paris if it is having difficulties regarding visits to the continent.

"We use clear expressions in our statements. We had previously said that France should learn lessons from its previous colonialist approach to the continent, which backfired," Cavushoglu said.

He continued by saying that if there is an anti-France stance in African countries, this is not caused by the provocations of Türkiye or other countries, but due to France's past stance.

Last week, Türkiye lashed out at what it described as French President Emmanuel Macron's "unacceptable" comments in Algeria on foreign powers spreading anti-French propaganda in Africa.

"It is extremely unfortunate that French President Emmanuel Macron made statements targeting our country, along with some other countries, during his visit to Algeria," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgic said in a written response to questions by reporters.

"It is unacceptable that French President Macron, who has trouble confronting his colonial past in Africa, especially in Algeria, tries to get rid of his colonial past by accusing other countries, including ours," he added.

Bilgic said Ankara hopes France will reach the "level of maturity" to face its colonial past "without blaming other countries."