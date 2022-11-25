Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Türkiye

Istanbul Commerce University obtains quality management system certificate

Türkiye Materials 25 November 2022 12:33 (UTC +04:00)
Istanbul Commerce University obtains quality management system certificate

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Istanbul Commerce University, which offers higher education based on a quality management system, has obtained a TS EN ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certificate from the Turkish Standards Institute (TSE) by the "Administrative activity" criterion, said Istanbul COmmerce University to TurkicWorld, Trend reports.

During the review of the "Presentation of Administrative Activities for University Services" document, the appendices related to the articles of the TS EN ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standard were thoroughly examined. As a result of the other examination, the university obtained the IQNet certificate (certificate of international recognition) at the decision of the executive committee on November 25.

Previously, the document on the official media partnership between Istanbul Commerce University and TurkicWorld was signed on October 25, 2022.

Istanbul Commerce University obtains quality management system certificate
Istanbul Commerce University obtains quality management system certificate
Istanbul Commerce University obtains quality management system certificate
Istanbul Commerce University obtains quality management system certificate
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more