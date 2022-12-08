Türkiye - important NATO ally, US State Dept says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Türkiye is an important NATO Ally, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said, commenting on the exclusion from the final text of the defense budget of items limiting the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, Trend reports citing US State Department.

"Of course, Türkiye is an important NATO Ally. It’s an important security partner. We want to ensure that our defense capabilities are integrated and that Türkiye has what it needs to take on the formidable threats that it faces. No NATO Ally has faced more terrorist attacks on its soil than our Turkish Allies. And so our cooperation in the security realm is of paramount importance to us," Price noted.