Ten people reported dead following floods in disaster area of Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. As many as 10 people died, following the flooding in the earthquake-struck area of Türkiye, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

Thus, nine people died in Sanliurfa, while one person was killed in Adiyaman. Meanwhile, the search for 3 missing people is still going on.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. The quake death toll has reached 48,448.

As a result of the Türkiye earthquake, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.