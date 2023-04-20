Assailant opens fire on building of Turkish ruling party (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. A person opened fire at the representative office of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Parti) in the Çukurova district in Türkiye's southern Adana province, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

The preliminary information said the shooter used a hunting rifle, reportedly firing 12 shots. He managed to damage the building, which was already empty due to it being severely affected by the strong February 2023 earthquake.

The incident occurred at around 16:00 (GMT+3).

According to the Turkish media, a 24-year-old man was detained by the police as a suspect. He is currently being interrogated.

Mehmet Ay, Chairman of the district branch of the party, as well as Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ both condemned the incident.