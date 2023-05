BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Second round of presidential elections in Türkiye held without issues, Head of the Supreme Electoral Council of Türkiye Ahmet Yener said, Trend reports.

The second round of the presidential elections began at 08:00 local time in Türkiye. Voting lasted until 17:00 local time.

Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chairman of the Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kilicdaroglu participate in the second round of presidential elections.