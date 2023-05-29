Scholz invites Erdogan to visit Berlin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as President of Türkiye during a telephone conversation, Trend reports citing the Communications Department of the Presidential Administration of Türkiye.

In turn, Erdogan expressed hope for the further development of relations with Germany.

The press service of the German government also noted in a statement that Scholz invited Erdogan to make an official visit to Berlin.

Scholz also stressed the close ties between Berlin and Ankara, in particular as partners within NATO.