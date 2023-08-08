Kemerkoy thermal power plant contributes to Turkish economy - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Kemerkoy thermal power plant brings about one billion dollars to the country's economy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

"This power plant, which produces nearly two-thirds of the electricity used in the South Aegean region, contributes approximately one billion dollars to our country's economy," he stated.

The Kemerköy Thermal Plant was developed inside the Electricity Generation Company (EÜA) to use the 95 million tons of lignite coal deposit in the Hüsamlar mine.

Kemerköy Thermal Plant is made up of three units, each with a 210 MW power output, for a total power capacity of 630 MW. Between June 1984 until August 1993, the plant was under construction. The first and second units were operational in 1994, and the third unit was operational in 1995, and they are still in production today. The plant's yearly nominal output capacity is 4 billion 95 million KWh.