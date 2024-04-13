US deputy secretary of state to pay visit to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. US Deputy Secretary of State John Bass will visit to Türkiye on April 15-16, Trend reports.

During the visit, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will discuss the outcomes of the US-Türkiye strategic mechanism meeting held in Washington on March 7-8, as well as bilateral and global issues such as the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, and preparations for the NATO summit in Washington this summer.



According to reports, the meetings will also examine ways to strengthen economic and investment links between the two countries.

