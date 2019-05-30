Man sets himself on fire on White House Ellipse, Secret Service says

30 May 2019 00:15 (UTC+04:00)

A man set himself on fire on the White House Ellipse Wednesday afternoon and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to the Secret Service, Trend reports referring to The Washington Post.

The incident occurred about 12:20 p.m. near 15th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW.

Sgt. Eduardo Delgado, a spokesman for the U.S. Park Police, said the man was in critical condition. Park police assumed jurisdiction because the Ellipse is a national park.

In a Tweet, the Secret Service said the man had set himself on fire.

Delgado said authorities are trying to identify the accelerant that was used and determine whether the man has a car parked in the area. He said police do not yet know the man’s identity and don’t know a motive.

A 17-year-old girl from Alexandria, Va. who was sight-seeing with a cousin visiting from Bolivia, saw part of the incident and captured it on video. She sent it to her father who posted it on Twitter.

The video shows smoke billowing from the lawn near a guard shack and some flames visible above parked cars.

The girl’s father, Krisjan Berzins, said in an interview that his daughter saw “Secret Service agents running toward him trying to extinguish the fire.”

In April, authorities said a man riding a motorized wheelchair set his jacket on fire outside the White House. He was not critically injured and was involuntarily committed for psychiatric help.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Rouhani: path for negotiations not closed
Iran 29 May 17:17
U.S.'s Pompeo says Huawei is an 'instrument of Chinese government'
Other News 29 May 15:23
Turkey, US discuss regional issues
Turkey 29 May 11:42
China May factory activity seen shrinking, trade standoff with U.S. hurts growth
Other News 29 May 10:53
Huawei asks U.S. court to declare defense bill 'unconstitutional'
China 29 May 08:05
Trump's national security adviser John Bolton arrives in UAE for talks
US 28 May 23:37
Latest
Colorful opening ceremony of UEFA Europa League final of 2018-19 season in Baku (VIDEO)
Society 29 May 23:38
4 shot in Cleveland, Texas, including sheriff's deputy
US 29 May 23:34
UEFA Europe League final between Arsenal, Chelsea starts at Baku Olympic Stadium (LIVE)
Society 29 May 23:00
Taliban militants kill 18 members of security forces in western Afghanistan
Other News 29 May 22:45
Small aircraft crashes into ocean in Cape May (VIDEO)
US 29 May 21:38
Azerbaijan National Depository Center signs agreement with banks
Economy 29 May 20:51
MP: No Azerbaijani historical monuments left on occupied lands
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 May 20:24
Average salary in Baku keeps growing
Economy 29 May 20:07
Amount of Iranians visiting other countries down by nearly 25%
Tourism 29 May 19:54