Trump to declare new National Emergency to impose tariffs on Mexico

7 June 2019 04:44 (UTC+04:00)

Trump announced the US will impose 5% tariffs on Mexico effective on Monday, 10 June. The tarriffs will increase by 5% each month up to a maximum of 25% by October. The measure was conceived to counter Mexico’s inability to stop the influx of illegal immigrants from Central and South American countries, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The Hill reported on Thursday citing a draft declaration obtained by their website that US President Trump plans to declare another national emergency to impose the tariffs on Mexico over its perceived role in the illegal immigrant crisis in America.

According to language in the document, the declaration is necessary due to "failure of the Government of Mexico to take effective action to reduce the mass migration of aliens illegally crossing into the United States through Mexico."

"The United States Government has repeatedly asked the Government of Mexico to take responsibility and help reduce this mass migration. Yet the Government of Mexico has failed to take sufficient action to alleviate this problem, has allowed this mass incursion to increase, and has failed to secure its own southern border," the document reads.

