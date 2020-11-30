Jennifer Psaki to be Joe Biden’s White House press secretary

30 November 2020
Jennifer Psaki to be Joe Biden’s White House press secretary

Jennifer Psaki will be White House press secretary of US President-elect Joe Biden, journalists from leading US media outlets, making part of Biden’s press pool, reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Kate Bedingfield will be White House communications director. The senior communications team will be all-female, journalists said.

