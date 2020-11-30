Biden to receive first presidential intelligence briefing on Monday
President-elect Joe Biden will receive on Monday his first presidential daily briefing, a report with information from the intelligence agencies of the United States, Biden’s office said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
In a short statement released on Sunday regarding Biden’s plans for the following day, his office said that following the briefing, Biden would meet with advisers.
