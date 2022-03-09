US’ Nuland believes Nord Stream 2 project will not be revived

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said she believes the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is currently "dead" and is unlikely to ever be "revived", Trend reports citing TASS.

During a session of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US Senate on Tuesday, one of the senators asked Nuland if she believes that the sanctions imposed by Washington on Nord Stream 2 should be permanent.

"I think Nord Stream two is now dead<...> I don't think it will ever be revived," she said.