US’ Nuland believes Nord Stream 2 project will not be revived
US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said she believes the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is currently "dead" and is unlikely to ever be "revived", Trend reports citing TASS.
During a session of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US Senate on Tuesday, one of the senators asked Nuland if she believes that the sanctions imposed by Washington on Nord Stream 2 should be permanent.
"I think Nord Stream two is now dead<...> I don't think it will ever be revived," she said.
