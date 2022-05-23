Biden meets Japanese Emperor at start of visit to launch regional economic plan

U.S. President Joe Biden, in Japan to launch a regional economic plan to counter China and reaffirm ties with a key Asian ally, began his visit on Monday by meeting with Emperor Naruhito, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The cornerstone of Biden's two-day visit, which includes meetings with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the "Quad," will be the rollout later on Monday of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a broad plan providing an economic pillar to its engagement with Asia.

Biden arrived at the palace, where he was met by Naruhito, and the two exchanged greetings before they were ushered inside, both wearing white masks.