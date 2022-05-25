ISIS operative charged with plotting to assassinate George W. Bush

An alleged ISIS operative based in Ohio was charged on Tuesday with plotting to murder former President George W. Bush and attempting to bring assassins into the country illegally, across the U.S.-Mexico border, Trend reprots citing Forbes.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio issued a criminal compliant against Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab, an alleged ISIS operative from Iraq who plotted to assassinate Bush, and had traveled to Dallas in February to survey his home, according to recently unsealed court documents.

Shihab, who claims to have killed many Americans in Iraq, said he wanted to assassinate Bush because he felt the former president was responsible for killing Iraqis and destabilizing the country after the U.S. invasion in 2003, according to an unsealed FBI search-warrant application. He planned to smuggle assassins across the Mexican border to Dallas to kill the former president.