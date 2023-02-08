US approves $10 bn sale of Himars rocket launchers to Poland

The United States on Tuesday announced its approval of a $10 billion sale of 18 Himars precision rocket launchers plus ammunition and other equipment to Poland, Trend reports citing Barrons.

"The proposed sale will improve Poland’s military goals of updating capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies," the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

"Poland intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces and expand its capability to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats," it added.