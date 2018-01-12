EU appreciates Italy’s commitment to continue strengthening OSCE’s work to address Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through existing format

12 January 2018 23:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

The European Union appreciates Italy’s commitment to continue strengthening the OSCE’s work to address protracted conflicts, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, through the existing formats.

The EU mission to the OSCE announced about it in its statement in response to Chairperson-in-Office, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano at the OSCE special permanent council meeting in Vienna on Jan.11.

The mission stressed that protracted conflicts in the OSCE area continue to deserve its attention. “We appreciate Italy’s commitment to continue strengthening the OSCE’s work to address such conflicts through the existing formats. We appreciate the continued focus on the humanitarian aspects of conflict situations, which remain of utmost concern,” the mission said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

