First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Polad Bulbuloglu

5 February 2020 08:23 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated composer, singer and public figure, People’s Artist, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation Polad Bulbuloglu on his 75th birthday anniversary and his receiving Heydar Aliyev Order.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: “I cordially congratulate People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of our country to the Russian Federation Polad Bulbuloglu on his 75th birthday anniversary and his being awarded Heydar Aliyev Order.

Polad Bulbuloglu's creative activity fills the hearts of people with sense of kindness, nobility and invincible enthusiasm. His exceptional talent and inexhaustible energy allowed him to create beautiful works that are not limited to any time frames. His songs are admired by representatives of various generations.

I wish Polad Bulbuloglu, a bright and talented personality who earned love and respect of his friends and admirers, the best of health and a prosperous life together with his loved ones.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani youth (PHOTO)
Politics 2 February 15:41
Azerbaijani president, first lady pay tribute to January 20 martyrs (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 20 January 10:39
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend ceremony to mark 90th anniversary of Khoshbakht Yusifzade (PHOTO)
Politics 14 January 21:52
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Khoshbakht Yusifzade on his 90th anniversary
Politics 14 January 16:19
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
Politics 31 December 2019 18:32
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
Politics 31 December 2019 18:19
Latest
Libyan daily oil production drops below 200,000 barrels amid closure of oil ports
Other News 07:57
Marubeni CFO: Coronavirus outbreak may dent global economy, commodity prices
World 07:11
Oil prices climb as OPEC, allies weigh output cuts to cushion coronavirus impact
World 06:23
Ford shares dive after carmaker posts fourth-quarter loss, disappointing 2020 outlook
US 05:41
American, United suspending U.S. flights to and from Hong Kong through February 20
US 04:58
Venezuela's inflation tumbles to 9,586% in 2019: central bank
Other News 04:24
Macy's to close 125 stores, cut more than 2,000 jobs
US 03:14
Nike warns of financial impact from coronavirus outbreak
US 02:26
Bloomberg to double TV spending, expand staff after Democrats' Iowa caucus chaos
US 01:28