Azerbaijan completely clears 5 villages of Aghdam district of mines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Five villages of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district liberated from occupation have been completely cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, Allahveren Aliyev, first deputy head of the Executive Power of Aghdam district, told Trend on Feb. 2.

“The work is underway in other villages of the district,” Aliyev added.

"Aghdamkend, Sarijali, Bagmanlar, Ismayilbeyli and Marzili villages, liberated from the occupation, have been completely cleared of mines. Shahbulag, Javakhirli and other villages are being cleared of mines.”