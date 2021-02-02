Azerbaijan completely clears 5 villages of Aghdam district of mines
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Five villages of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district liberated from occupation have been completely cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, Allahveren Aliyev, first deputy head of the Executive Power of Aghdam district, told Trend on Feb. 2.
“The work is underway in other villages of the district,” Aliyev added.
"Aghdamkend, Sarijali, Bagmanlar, Ismayilbeyli and Marzili villages, liberated from the occupation, have been completely cleared of mines. Shahbulag, Javakhirli and other villages are being cleared of mines.”
Latest
UNESCO avoids investigating Armenian war crimes in previously occupied lands of Azerbaijan - analysis
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan adopt joint action plan for construction of Mazar-i-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar railway
Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports talks about activity related to revival of Nagorno-Karabakh region
UN releases funds to support emergency humanitarian response in conflict-affected areas of Azerbaijan