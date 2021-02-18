Azerbaijan starts vaccination of State Border Service employees (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Azerbaijan 18 February 2021 15:50 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The vaccination against coronavirus for employees of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan has begun, Trend reports.

As reported, the vaccination process is being carried out in the hospital of the border service.

The common vaccination in Azerbaijan began on January 18.

At the preliminary stage, health workers included in the risk group were vaccinated, at the next stage - persons over 65 years old.

Since Feb. 17, the vaccination of people aged over 50 has started.

