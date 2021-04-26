Azerbaijan shares details on mine clearance in liberated territories
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26
Trend:
Some 90.8 hectares of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation were cleared of mines last week, Trend reports on April 26 with reference to the weekly data of the National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan on the work conducted in the liberated territories.
Some 82 anti-personnel and 18 anti-tank mines, as well as 79 unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized in the liberated territories from April 19 through April 24.
Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.
Latest
Azerbaijan National NGO Forum responds to statement of US president on so-called "Armenian genocide"
I invite companies from friendly countries to join large-scale reconstruction in liberated territories, size of which is 4 times larger than Luxembourg - Azerbaijani president
“Zangazur transportation corridor” will allow Azerbaijan to strengthen its position as Eurasia’s transport, logistic hub - Azerbaijani president
There was no hope that Armenia would comply with demands of Security Council resolutions - President Aliyev
Recognition of fictional "Armenian genocide" by US president - big political mistake - Azerbaijani MP
All Azerbaijani cities, villages have been razed to ground by Armenia during occupation - President Aliyev
Close to 1,4M vaccine doses have been used, it constitutes 14% of our total population - President Aliyev
Armenia must stay out of diaspora's influence to ensure peace in region - Turkey's Presidential Administration
President Aliyev addresses UN 77th session of Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific (VIDEO)