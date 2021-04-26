Azerbaijan shares details on mine clearance in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26

Trend:

Some 90.8 hectares of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation were cleared of mines last week, Trend reports on April 26 with reference to the weekly data of the National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan on the work conducted in the liberated territories.

Some 82 anti-personnel and 18 anti-tank mines, as well as 79 unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized in the liberated territories from April 19 through April 24.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.