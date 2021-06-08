Azerbaijan announces date of trial of 13 more members of Armenian terrorist armed group (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:08)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The date of the trial of 13 more members of the Armenian terrorist armed group who tried to commit provocation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region has been announced, Trend reports.

The trial in the criminal case of members of the group Haykaz Hovanesyan, Varazdat Manukyan, David Stepanyan, Levan Tosunyan, Artur Baghdasaryan, Serop Avakyan, Varazdat Harutyunyan, Jora Manukyan, Hrayr Herabyan, Narek Qosparyan, Qriqor Kureqyan, Ashot Qevorkyan, Martin Aqramanyan will be held in the Baku Court on Grave Crimes under the chairmanship of Judge Eldar Ismayilov.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22 at 12:00 (GMT+4).

Earlier, the State Security Service and the Prosecutor's General Office spread the joint information that a group of Armenian citizens, illegally acquiring weapons, components for the weapons, ammunition, explosives and devices, created armed formations not envisaged by the law.

The members of these armed formations illegally crossed the state border of Azerbaijan on November 26-27, 2020 as an organized group, took up the combat positions in the forest and other areas in the northwestern part of the Hadrut settlement of Khojavend district.

Those individuals attacked enterprises. institutions and organizations, as well as individuals, organized explosions, fires and carried out other terrorist actions that pose a threat to the life and health of people until December 13, 2020, which may cause big damage to the property or lead to other socially dangerous consequences to violating public safety, sow panic among the population or influence the decision-making by the state authorities of Azerbaijan or international organizations.

Earlier, the public was informed that the investigation into the criminal case against 14 members of this illegal armed group was completed and, together with the indictment, was sent for consideration to the court.

The investigation on the criminal case initiated in connection with the above-mentioned facts against other members of the illegal armed group, Haykaz Hovhannisyan, Varazdat Manukyan, David Stepanyan, Levan Tosunyan and others, in total 13 accused, has been completed.

Thus, the investigation has been completed under Articles 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism committed by a group of people upon prior conspiracy by an organized group or criminal association (criminal organization) by using firearms and items used as weapons), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons, components for weapons, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices by an organized group), 279.2 (an attack on enterprises, institutions, organizations or individuals as part of armed formations or groups not envisaged by the law) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan by a group of people upon prior conspiracy or by an organized group) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The criminal case together with the indictment approved by the deputy prosecutor general of Azerbaijan was sent for consideration to the court.

“The preliminary investigation on the relevant criminal case against other members of the above-mentioned armed formation has been completed, the documents of the case are being considered," the message said.