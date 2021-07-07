WWF investigating circumstances of environmental disaster on Azerbaijan’s Okhchuchay River (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:42)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

Trend:

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) is investigating the circumstances of the environmental disaster on the Okhchuchay River, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The Fund responded to the appeal of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Switzerland in connection with the pollution of the transboundary river Okhchuchay by Armenia and German companies

“Thank you for reaching out to Word Wildlife Fund,” representative of Word Wildlife Fund Kymberly said. “Thank you for sending us information about this issue. The mission of the World Wildlife Fund is to conserve nature and reduce the most pressing threats to the diversity of life on Earth.”

“Our vision is to build a future in which people live in harmony with nature,” Kymberly added. “Information about any work we may do on the issue you have written to us about can be found on our website www.worldlife.org Please check our website frequently for updates if we are working on this issue. Thank you for your commitment to global conservation. Together we can make a world of difference.”

Over one million users are subscribers of the WWF Twitter page.