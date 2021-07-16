Azerbaijan, Turkey exchange views on transport and energy projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16

Trend:

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu within the framework of the international conference "Central and South Asia: Regional Interconnectedness. Challenges and Opportunities" in Tashkent, Trend reports.

The parties exchanged views on the further development of relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan, energy and transport projects, and also discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation.