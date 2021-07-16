Azerbaijan, Turkey exchange views on transport and energy projects (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16
Trend:
Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu within the framework of the international conference "Central and South Asia: Regional Interconnectedness. Challenges and Opportunities" in Tashkent, Trend reports.
The parties exchanged views on the further development of relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan, energy and transport projects, and also discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation.
Latest
Azerbaijan's assistance to strengthen friendly ties and strategic partnership - Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan (VIDEO)
Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of NAM organized by Azerbaijan - important step in mobilizing political will – Russian MFA
India to make best of its 2-year term in UNSC to establish the right to be a permanent member: FS Shringla
Indian EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Afghan counterpart, reaffirms India’s development partnership
Chairman of Management Board of Shusha State Nature Reserve Administration appointed by Azerbaijani president's order
Launch of cross-border railway to favor economic dev't of Central, South Asia - Uzbek president (PHOTO)