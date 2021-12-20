Azerbaijan opens first gas station on Goris-Gafan road (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan 20 December 2021 16:11 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan opens first gas station on Goris-Gafan road (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Khagan Isayev - Trend:

The first gas station has opened on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in Azerbaijan’s Gubadly district, Trend reports on Dec. 20.

The filling station is located in Eyvazli village of Gubadly district on the Gorus-Gafan road.

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev attended the opening ceremony.

“This filling station is international,” Abdullayev said. “Along with Azerbaijani cars, transit foreign cars will also fill up here.”

