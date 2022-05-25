EU should actively promote peace process in South Caucasus - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The EU should actively promote the peace process in the South Caucasus, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wolfgang Manig told Trend.

"The importance of building peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia cannot be underestimated. We're pleased by meetings of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with the mediation of President of the European Council Charles Michel. The EU wants to encourage both sides to continue the negotiation process," said Manig.

According to him, the EU and its member countries must contribute to the establishment of a peace process, along with supporting the reconstruction and de-mining activities.

"I paid a visit to Karabakh's Shusha yesterday, and before that I was in Aghdam. Reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated lands is quite a long process. The top priority on the agenda is the return of internally displaced persons to their homeland," the ambassador stressed.

Furthermore, he emphasized Germany's interest in promoting the region's economy.

"Karabakh isn't supposed to be a museum. It's a region for economic and cultural events where people can live a good life," Manig said.