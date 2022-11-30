US keen to support Azerbaijan, Armenia in peace process, border delimitation - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia should be reached as soon as possible, Michael Carpenter, Ambassador of the US to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), said at the special briefing, Trend reports.

According to the ambassador, the US is very keenly interested in securing a peace agreement between the sides, and will continue to look for ways to bring the ministers and the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia together.

“It’s no secret that we’re working very closely with our EU partners on this and looking at also deploying the toolkit of the OSCE, which did deploy a needs assessment team to the Armenian side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at Armenia’s request, but also supporting very much the EU efforts on the border,” he said.

As Carpenter noted, along with the peace agreement, the US is hoping to see the border delimited as soon as possible, “so that peace and stability come back to the region, the human rights and the security of all individuals living in this region are respected, and we can turn a new page in the history of the South Caucasus”.

“Obviously it’s going to take some time to get to that end state, but we’re committed to doing everything we can to support that outcome,” he added.