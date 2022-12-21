Samsung smartphones are more affordable with Azercell!

Customers purchasing Samsung Galaxy A33 and Samsung Galaxy A53 smartphones from Azercell stores will get free Sərbəst tariff plans for 3 months!

The leading mobile operator of the country “Azercell Telecom” LLC has launched a new campaign in collaboration with Samsung. Starting from December 15, customers purchasing Samsung A33 and Samsung A53 with a new Sim-Sim number from Azercell Exclusive stores will get free Sərbəst tariff packs for three months. Within the campaign, subscribers purchasing Samsung A33 smartphone receive subscription to Sərbəst10, while those buying Samsung A53 get Sərbəst15 tariff packs.

For full Samsung smartphone specifications, which combine user-friendly access with productivity and functionality, and Azercell Exclusive store locations, please visit: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/campaigns/special-offers/samsung-ny-campaign.html

Detailed information on Azercell's "Sərbəst" tariff packs is available at:

https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/plans-and-services/mobile-tariffs/prepaid/updated-serbest-prepaid.html

It is worth mentioning that Sərbəst10 includes 2 GB of data and 350 countrywide minutes; Sərbəst15 offers 5 GB of data and 500 countrywide minutes. Moreover, Sərbəst tariff packs present an additional 1GB of data for texting in Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

Aiming to make the latest technologies more accessible to its subscribers, Azercell will continue introducing new campaigns in cooperation with the world's most advanced brands!