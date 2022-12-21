Azerbaijani Energy Regulatory Agency, IFC talk private sector investment in energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA) under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have discussed attracting private sector investments in the energy sector of Azerbaijan, Trend reports, citing AERA.

This issue was discussed at a meeting between AERA Board Chairman Samir Akhundov and IFC County Representative in Azerbaijan Aliya Azimova.

The discussed public-private partnership in the field of renewable energy sources, public sector involvement in the field, and electricity exports and tariffs.

Akhundov stressed the importance of public-private partnership in the energy sector, informed the meeting participants about the investment projects implemented in Azerbaijan in the field of renewables, as well as about the export opportunities for electricity.

In turn, a member of the delegation, IFC expert on public-private partnership Philip Drapak spoke about the effective impact of public-private partnerships on the production of renewable electricity.

He also noted that the IFC has extensive experience in attracting private sector investments in the energy sector.