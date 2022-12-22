NEQSOL Holding further strengthens corporate governance with new appointments

NEQSOL Holding continues its expansion course in line with its strategy. Currently, the Group has assets and operations in 9 countries and 3 regional offices based in Baku, Amsterdam, and Kyiv.

As part of corporate strategy, the focus of the Holding is to strengthen regional corporate governance and ensure the sustainability of the businesses. As a result of executive leadership succession, the Group has announced new appointments to regional offices and boards of directors.

Imran Ahmadzada is appointed as Head of NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan office. He will also keep his current role as a Group CFO of NEQSOL Holding and continue serving in the boards of the Holding’s subsidiary companies.

Imran Ahmadzada has 18 years of extensive experience in the banking, energy, telecommunication, and construction industries. He joined Nobel Energy, part of NEQSOL Holding, in 2013 as a Chief Treasury Officer, NEQSOL Holding in 2017 as a Deputy CFO, and in 2018 as a CFO. He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

NEQSOL Holding also announces the appointment of Vasyl Latsanych as a Chairman of Vodafone Ukraine’s Board of Directors in addition to his role as Chairman of Bakcell’s Board of Directors.

Vasyl Latsanych has over 20 years of international experience in the telecoms industry, including in the Netherlands, Ukraine, Italy, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and India. He is an alumnus of London Business School.

Yusif Jabbarov will continue his global role as the CEO of NEQSOL Holding, leading the Holding’s operations in North America, Europe and Asia, including the Middle East. Commenting on these appointments, Yusif Jabbarov noted:

“The regional offices increase focus in different markets and strengthen coordination between the Holding and its subsidiaries operating in different regions. Our Ukraine office led by Volodymyr Lavrenchuk since 2020 provided a great contribution to the business development and investment initiatives in that region. The appointment of Imran Ahmadzada as a Head of NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan office, which is a good outcome of our leadership succession program, will further contribute to the development of our business in Azerbaijan.

I’m sure that Vasyl Latsanych with his in-depth understanding of the market and considerable experience at telecom companies will contribute to the further growth of Vodafone Ukraine in his role as a Chairman of the Board.

As a rapidly growing global company, leadership succession and development of leadership teams are on the top of our agenda to ensure sustainable growth of the businesses. NEQSOL Holding will continue investing in its people as it is investing in the future of its businesses.”

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified international group of companies operating across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries in the UK, the USA, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Georgia, the UAE, and Kazakhstan.