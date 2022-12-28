Veyseloglu Joins UN’s Women Empowerment Principles

By joining Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Veyseloglu Group of Companies aims to achieve gender equality, fairness and inclusion

Veyseloglu Group of Companies (VGC) continues to pursue its ESG agenda by supporting yet another initiative aimed at the development of human capital. Today marks the Group’s official joining of the United Nations’ Women Empowerment Principles.

The Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) are a set of Principles offering guidance to businesses on how to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community. Established by UN Global Compact and UN Women, the WEPs are informed by international labour and human rights standards and grounded in the recognition that businesses have a stake in, and a responsibility for, gender equality and women’s empowerment.

By joining the initiative, Veyseloglu publicly defines achieving gender equality and inclusion as one of its business priorities. The Group has therefore taken a commitment to promote women empowerment and ensure professional development and wellbeing of its female members of staff. You can read more about VGC’s commitments here: https://www.weps.org/company/veyseloglu-group-companies

The head of VGC’s Communications and PR department Jala Azizova said: “To drive growth and generate real value for the economy and the society as a whole is one of the pillars of our business philosophy. We at Veyseloglu believe that gender equality contributes to a more meaningful, inclusive and a more sustainable development. If women – who account for nearly a half of the nation’s working-age population - do not fully achieve their social and economic potential, this will impede Azerbaijan’s further economic development”.

Indeed, the Group treats women empowerment not just as an important social and moral issue, but also as a critical economic challenge. Development of human capital is at the heart of Veyseloglu’s ESG agenda.

The Group also believes it will benefit from women empowerment as a business entity. Female employee empowerment can instill greater trust in leadership, encourage employee motivation, foster greater creativity and improve employee retention – all of which ultimately results in a better overall performance for a business. Empowering employees through greater autonomy has been directly linked to increased employee motivation and a sense of satisfaction in the workplace.

Veyseloglu Group of Companies (VGC) is a progressive and multi-faceted FMCG group that encompasses various areas of the supply chain, from production, to distribution, to logistics, to direct interaction with customers through its retail outlets – ‘Araz’ supermarkets chain and ‘OBA’ convenience stores. VGC genuinely believes in sustainable business models and constant innovation to ensure efficiency and driving long-term value for all stakeholders.