EU continues to work on strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan - ambassador

Azerbaijan Materials 23 January 2023 17:15 (UTC +04:00)
Maryana Akhmedova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The EU continues to work on strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan, Peter Mikhalko, Head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

"Today, it is 15 years since establishment of the EU Delegation in Azerbaijan. Since its opening, the Delegation has been working tirelessly for strengthening the cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan, for the benefit of the people," the publication said.

Earlier, the head of the EU in the country stated that the partnership agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan, which will be signed soon, will expand cooperation in various fields.

"Currently, the EU and Azerbaijan are discussing a new partnership agreement that will expand cooperation in various fields, including economic diversification, investment and trade," Mikhalko said.

