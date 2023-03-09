Young IT specialists joined internship at Nar network

In order to cultivate local talent in Azerbaijan's mobile telecommunications industry, Nar has launched an internship program for students studying IT specialties. Those selected for the program will have the opportunity to work alongside Nar's team of expert technicians who oversee the mobile network, and jumpstart their careers.

The program, which runs until the end of May, offers 27 students the chance to gain hands-on experience in the Network Technologies department. These students are currently studying Information and Telecommunications Technology at Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU).

It's worth noting that as part of our commitment to supporting education, Nar has established a long-term partnership with AzTU. Through this partnership, we have set up a GSM laboratory at the university, provided training on the fundamentals of mobile telecommunications to the technical team, and recruited students from the university for internship programs.

“Nar” currently provides high-quality services to 2.2 million subscribers. “Nar” is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Customer Loyalty Index for the last 4 years. Committed to its customer-centric strategy, “Nar” delivers excellent (best-in-class) service at an affordable price.