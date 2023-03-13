New footage of illegal transportations carried out by Armenians accompanied by Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh published (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. New footage has been published, in which, as reported, 2 UAZs "Patriot" of the Russian peacekeeping contingent are accompanied by 3 UAZs of Armenian separatists, Trend reports.

Cars are traveling along the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu road.

Earlier, following similar provocation of the Armenian side, Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said that such acts of aggression demonstrate that Armenia has not abandoned its occupation policy towards Azerbaijan, that Armenia’s statements regarding the peace agenda are nothing but hypocrisy, and that Armenia is not interested in establishing peace and security in the region.

"These actions once again prove the need to apply the border control regime between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the ministry said.