Nar Customer Services now at KOBIA

Nar is pleased to announce the opening of a new customer service point at the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA). Individuals who wish to start a small or medium-sized business can access the "ASAN Imza" service by visiting the Nar service point located within the agency.

This new service point is available to all Nar customers. Similar to Nar Centers, the service point at KOBIA records all customer inquiries and performs subscription operations, while also providing information about available services.

The service point is conveniently located within the KOBIA office at Ziya Bunyadov Avenue 38C, 1969 block, Narimanov district. It is open from 9:00am to 6:00pm on weekdays, following the working hours of KOBIA. The lunch break is from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. The service point is closed on weekends.

As part of Nar's customer-centric policy, we continue to increase the number of Nar Customer Service Centers that meet the highest modern standards to make communication convenient and accessible for our subscribers. To find the nearest Nar Customer Service Center, please visit our website at nar.az/maps, call the 777 Call Service, or connect with Nar's social media pages.

Nar currently provides high-quality services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Customer Loyalty Index for the last 4 years. Committed to its customer-centric strategy, Nar delivers excellent (best-in-class) service at an affordable price.