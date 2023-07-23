CNN Türk spotlights joint project by Trend News Agency and DHA (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. CNN Türk, the renowned news channel, aired a captivating video highlighting the joint project of Trend News Agency and Demiroren News Agency (DHA) - www.dhapress.com, Trend reports.

The video provided in-depth insights into the joint project, which was presented on July 22 within the framework of the Shusha Global Media Forum.

One of the advantages of the project is that, for the first time, an Azerbaijani news feed will be created on a popular Turkish media portal.

Trend shares the video: