Azerbaijani judokas win 5 medals on opening day of CIS Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. On the first day of competitions at the second CIS Games in Belarus, Azerbaijani judokas showcased their exceptional skills, clinching three gold medals and two bronze medals, Trend reports.

Nihad Mamishev, competing in the weight category up to 50 kg, Aykhan Mirzazada in the weight category up to 55 kg, and Jesur Ibadli in the weight category up to 66 kg, demonstrated remarkable performances, securing the top spots on the podium by overcoming all their rivals.

In addition to the gold medalists, Khadija Abdullayeva in the weight category up to 40 kg and Aytan Verdiyeva in the weight category up to 52 kg won bronze medals in the girls' competitions, adding to Azerbaijan's impressive medal tally.

The II Games of the CIS countries are taking place in the Republic of Belarus from August 4 to 14, 2023, under the auspices of the Council for Physical Culture and Sports of the participants of the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Physical Culture and Sports of the participants of the Commonwealth of Independent States.