So-called "Lachin corridor" - sovereign road in Azerbaijani territory, Azerbaijan’s rep at UN says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. The so-called "Lachin corridor" is a road in the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, it does not have any extraterritorial status, Azerbaijan's permanent representative to the UN Yashar Aliyev said at a meeting of the organization's Security Council, Trend reports.

"According to the tripartite Statement dated November 10, 2020, it is intended primarily for the transportation of citizens, goods, the passage of vehicles. Azerbaijan, remaining committed to its obligations under the tripartite Statement, gave permission to travel along this road," he said.