BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Armenian armed forces have opened fire on Azerbaijani Army positions located in the direction of Galakend settlement of Gadabay district from their positions located in the direction of Shishgaya settlement of Basarkachar district at 00:05 (GMT+4) on August 20, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijani Army units took retaliatory measures in that direction.