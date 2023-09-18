Missing persons matter - major obstacle to reconciliation process, says former Serbian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The problem of missing persons is the main obstacle to the reconciliation process, former Serbian President Boris Tadic said in a video address at an international conference on "Enhancing national and international efforts to clarify the fates of missing persons," Trend reports.

"Every country that has experienced war, faces a similar challenge. In this regard, I wish Azerbaijan to successfully cope with this challenge," he said.

Boris Tadic also noted that he is absolutely sure that Azerbaijan plans to use the experience of experts and those who really know how to search for missing people.

He added that whoever tries to solve the problem of missing persons, the process requires hard work to strengthen relations between people, ethnic groups and states. In this regard, he expressed his appreciation for the organization of such a conference by the Azerbaijani government.

An international conference on "Enhancement of national and international efforts aimed at clarifying the fate of missing persons" is being held in Baku on September 18 under the organization of the State Commission of Azerbaijan for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens with participation of former heads of state and governments of foreign countries, representatives of international organizations, including structures operating in the humanitarian sphere, as well as international political experts.