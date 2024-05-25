Azercell and GSMA outlined strategic priorities of their partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Azercell-hosted GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 concluded in Baku.

The GSMA M360 Eurasia conference, organized by GSMA with the support of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and hosted by "Azercell Telecom" LLC, concluded successfully. The event attracted regional and international experts in telecommunications and digital technologies, as well as representatives of regional regulatory bodies.

During the conference, the management teams of Azercell and GSMA held strategic discussions, focusing on the priority areas and future frameworks of their partnership. Оne of the key topics on the agenda was the integration of AI in telecom and exploring opportunities for collaboration in this sector.

The organizations also discussed the details of new cooperative programs that will further strengthen their partnership.

Thus, as part of the new agreement, Azercell employees will participate in specialized training programs developed by GSMA for mobile operators. These training initiatives will facilitate the successful adaptation of Azercell's workforce to the evolving job market and contribute to enhancing the company’s human capital.

The M360 conference also served as an effective platform for discussing ongoing cooperation in addressing climate change within the industry. Thus, Azercell joined GSMA's climate action task group within COP29 and is committed to advancing the mobile industry towards achieving net zero carbon emissions. It is worth mentioning that Azercell has been actively participating in GSMA's Climate Action Taskforce since December of last year, highlighting its dedication to environmental sustainability.