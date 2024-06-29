US and Azerbaijan closely cooperate in energy sector - minister (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Azerbaijan thanks the US for its support within COP29, Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov said at an event dedicated to the 248th anniversary of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence, Trend reports.

"US President Joe Biden, in his letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, emphasized the strategic partnership between the two countries in the field of energy as well as in the fight against terrorism. At the same time, he emphasized the US readiness to expand global and regional cooperation and support Azerbaijan in the successful implementation of COP29. All this indicates a solid foundation of relationships and has caused the interaction to reach a qualitatively new level. This developing relationship should give a strong impetus to increased trade," he said.