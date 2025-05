BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The international boxing tournament held in Belgrade, the Serbian capital, has come to a close, Trend reports.

All six members of the Azerbaijani national team reached the podium.

Anakhanim Ismayilova (48 kg) claimed the gold medal, while Aynur Rzayeva (+81 kg) earned silver. Marjona Savriyeva (50 kg), Zeynab Rahimova (54 kg), Aynur Mikayilova (57 kg), and Emili Rzayeva (70 kg) each secured bronze.

Notably, the Azerbaijani team will return to Baku on February 10.