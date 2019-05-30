Azerbaijan forms national cyber security strategy

30 May 2019 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

A national cyber security strategy is being formed in Azerbaijan, Ramin Guluzade, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, said at international Monex Caspian Summit, Trend reports.

Guluzade noted that cyber security plays an important role in the financial and banking system.

According to him, cyber security agencies have been created, and the Ministry is making efforts to develop a national strategy that supports initiatives in this direction.

Guluzade noted that it is important to accelerate the digital transformation of banks, and added that startups play an important role in the development of financial technologies.

He also said that the Ministry regularly finances various start-ups, stressing that the Innovation Agency under the said ministry plays a major role in this field.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iranian Deputy Ministry: Azerbaijan’s efficient use of energy resources leads to national development
Oil&Gas 12:26
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 30
Finance 12:15
Azerbaijani ministry, DAAL Venture Capital sign memorandum of understanding
Business 11:51
GM Uzbekistan to export cars to Azerbaijan
Economy 11:49
Caspian region to increase its gas production by 54%: GECF
Oil&Gas 11:43
SOCAR president: negotiations on acquisition of shares of Antipinsky Oil Refinery underway
Oil&Gas 11:30
Latest
Azercell provides football fans in Baku with ultra-high data speeds (PHOTO)
ICT 12:30
Tender for construction of wind power plants starts in Turkey
Oil&Gas 12:29
Iranian Deputy Ministry: Azerbaijan’s efficient use of energy resources leads to national development
Oil&Gas 12:26
SOCAR president reveals start dates oil & gas production at major Azerbaijani fields
Oil&Gas 12:20
President Ilham Aliyev receives OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs
Politics 12:20
Europe’s share in global natgas output to fall to 2.5%: GECF
Oil&Gas 12:18
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 30
Finance 12:15
Share of natural gas in electricity production decreases in Turkey
Oil&Gas 11:57
Hammond cautions PM candidates over no-deal Brexit and spending
Other News 11:52