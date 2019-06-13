AtaBank’s customers will be able to make operations without coming to bank

13 June 2019 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

AtaBank OJSC handed several services to Hot line in order to improve the quality and efficiency of services provided to customers. Therefore, corporate and individuals after identification will be able to get information about their own accounts and use various services online by calling number 136.

Moreover, bank presented earlier mobile number 050 9999136 connected to WhatsApp and Telegram. Now all users of this applications can perform several operations as well as get information about bank’s services and products.

Director of Business Development department Oruj Ibrahimov noted that bank customers will be able to block/unblock cards, get information about their accounts, credit debt, reset AtaNet passwords and PIN attempts, and other operations without coming to branch. AtaBank OJSC would continue to realized innovative projects for the comfort of clients.

You can find out more about the Bank’s products and services by calling 136 and visiting the bank’s website https://atabank.com/en/

Operating more than 25 years AtaBank OJSC is a modern universal Azerbaijani bank. The Bank provides a full range of services to corporate and private customers in Baku and regions.

